Ahead of election, Rubio takes Big Business to task

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is taking Big Business to task. In an op-ed published Monday, the Republican from Florida called corporate America “the instrument of anti-American ideologies.” Rubio bemoaned what he described was corporate America’s “wokeness,” and he proposed holding corporate leaders legally liable “when they abuse their corporate privilege by pushing wasteful, anti-American nonsense.” Rubio’s op-ed marks a break for the senator from the traditional pro-business stances that helped his political rise which included an unsuccessful run for president in 2016. Rubio is facing re-election next year, and his expected Democratic opponent is U.S. Rep. Val Demings from Orlando.