Australia, Thailand reopen borders after lengthy lockdowns

By ROD McGUIRK and DAVID RISING

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Sydney’s international airport has come alive with tears, embraces and laughter as Australia’s border opened for the first time in 20 months. Australia eased travel restrictions Monday, betting that vaccination rates are now high enough to mitigate the danger of allowing international visitors again. Countries in the Asia-Pacific have had some of the world’s strictest lockdown measures and travel restrictions, but with vaccination rates rising and cases falling, many are now starting to cautiously reopen. Thailand also started to substantially reopen Monday and many others have already started, or plan to follow suit.