Do look down: Scaling one of NYC’s tallest skyscrapers

By DAVID R. MARTIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An attraction opening Tuesday gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York City from almost 1,300 feet up. It’s called City Climb. Participants are equipped with specially designed safety harnesses that let them ascend to a platform near the top of a Manhattan skyscraper. There, they can choose to lean out over the edge and look down at the Empire State Building. The $185 experience starts with climbing groups going through a series of safety protocols, including a Breathalyzer test. The attraction offers something no observation deck could hope to match: No walls, no glass windows, no railings. Just skyline.