Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 6:30 AM

US industrial production rebounded 1.6% in October

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production rebounded in October as auto production, which has been hurt by supply chain problems, posted a strong increase and the adverse effects from Hurricane Ida faded. The Federal Reserve reported Tuesday that industrial production rose 1.6% last month after having plunged 1.3% in September. The September weakness reflected severe shortages of semiconductor chips that contributed to a fall in auto production and the lingering impacts of Hurricane Ida which disrupted oil and gas production along the Gulf Coast.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content