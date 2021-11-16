Wall Street opening slightly higher; Home Depot up 4%

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street Tuesday led by gains in the consumer discretionary sector. Home Depot is leading the S&P 500 gainers after the hardware chain’s sales continued to surge last quarter in a hot housing market. New data also showed Americans sharply boosted their spending last month, pushing up retail sales and giving the economy a lift. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.3% in early trading, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%. Global stock markets are mixed after President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping held a summit meeting by video link.