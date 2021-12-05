Deutsche Welle suspends cooperation with Jordan broadcaster

BERLIN (AP) — German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle says it is suspending cooperation with a Jordanian partner, Roya TV, because of concerns about anti-Israeli and antisemitic content and caricatures on its social media. Deutsche Welle said Sunday it had entered a partnership with Roya TV because the broadcaster addressed issues such as gender equality, the rights of minorities in Jordan and promoting young people’s media literacy. But the German company said it will have to re-evaluate the cooperation because “several pieces of content disseminated via the broadcaster’s social media channels are definitely not consistent with the values of DW.”