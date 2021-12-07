Mediator ousted in Boy Scouts bankruptcy; deadline extended

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The judge presiding over the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy issued a ruling Tuesday removing a former Delaware bankruptcy judge as a mediator. The judge said she was compelled to remove Kevin Carey after the Boy Scouts named him as the initial “special reviewer” who would assist the trustee overseeing a proposed fund to compensate victims of child sexual abuse. The judge said that move gave Carey a stake in the outcome of the mediation and raised questions about his impartiality. The judge also agreed this week to extend the Dec. 14 deadline for voting on the BSA’s reorganization plan by two weeks.