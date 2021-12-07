Stellantis wants to outfit cars with AI to drive up revenue

MILAN (AP) — Carmaker Stellantis has announced a strategy to embed AI-enabled software in 34 million vehicles across its 14 brands. It hopes the tech upgrade will help it bring in 20 billion euros in annual revenue by 2030. CEO Carlos Tavares on Tuesday heralded the move as part of a strategy that would transform the car company into a “sustainable mobility tech company,” with business growth coming from tied to the internet. That includes using voice commands to activate navigation, make payments and order products online. The company is expanding key partnerships with BMW on partially automated driving, iPhone manufacturer Foxconn on customized cockpits and Waymo to push autonomous driving work into light commercial vehicle delivery fleets.