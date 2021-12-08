Facebook broadens ban on military-linked Myanmar companies

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Facebook’s parent company Meta has announced a new ban on postings linked to Myanmar’s military to include all pages, groups, and accounts representing military-controlled businesses. It had already banned advertising from such businesses in February. The February action, which also banned military and military-controlled state and media entities from Facebook and Instagram, came after the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The new action came just a day after a high-profile lawsuit was filed in California against Facebook parent Meta Platforms seeking over $150 billion over the company’s alleged failure to stop hateful posts inciting violence against the Muslim Rohingya minority by Myanmar’s military and its supporters.