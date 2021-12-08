Instagram CEO faces senators amid anger over potential harm

By MARCY GORDON

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEO of Facebook’s Instagram is facing lawmakers angry over revelations of how the popular photo-sharing platform can harm some young users and demanding a commitment from the company to make changes. Adam Mosseri is testifying at a Senate hearing as Facebook, whose parent now is named Meta Platforms, has been roiled this fall by public and politicians’ outrage over the disclosures by former Facebook employee Frances Haugen. A Senate committee has examined Facebook’s use of information from its own researchers that could indicate potential harm for some of its young users, especially girls, while it publicly downplayed the negative impacts.