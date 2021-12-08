Southwest sees Q4 profit, says omicron not hurting bookings

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines says travel was strong over Thanksgiving and that momentum is carrying into December. The airline said Wednesday that as a result, it expects to report a profit in the fourth quarter. Southwest says revenue is still below pre-pandemic levels, but it’s higher than the airlines was previously expecting. Southwest hopes to restore shareholder dividends and perhaps resume buying back its own stock in 2023. It also plans to add a new, fourth fare level in mid-2022. The new fare level will be just above the current cheapest fare.