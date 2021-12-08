Stocks turn choppy in morning trading on Wall Street

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as losses for some big technology stocks blunted gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq fell 0.1%. Communications stocks, industrial stocks and travel-related companies made solid gains. Smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market. Losses for technology companies, particularly chipmakers, countered gains elsewhere in the market. The market is coming off a two-day rally that nearly erased its losses over the previous two weeks. Treasury yields were slightly higher.