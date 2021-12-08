Stocks turn choppy on Wall Street after a two-day rally

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks turned choppy on Wall Street Wednesday following a two-day rally. The S&P 500 was little changed and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq rose 0.3%. Communications and health care stocks made solid gains, along with travel-related companies. Technology stocks were mixed. U.S. crude oil prices rose, but energy stocks remained mixed. Smaller company stocks far outpaced the broader market. The market is coming off a two-day rally that nearly erased its losses over the previous two weeks. Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.53%.