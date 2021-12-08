Stocks wobble near breakeven in early trading on Wall Street

The Associated Press

Stocks are wobbling between gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street as gains for energy, health care and other companies are blunted by losses for some of the big technology companies. The S&P 500 was bobbing up and down near the breakeven line in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday. The losses for tech pulled the Nasdaq down 0.3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was clinging to a gain of just 0.1%. The market is coming off a two-day rally that nearly erased its losses over the previous two weeks. Treasury yields were slightly higher.