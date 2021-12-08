UK’s Johnson apologizes, orders probe of staff lockdown fest

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologized and ordered an inquiry after a leaked video showed senior members of his staff joking about holding a lockdown-breaching Christmas party. The video has poured fuel on allegations that Conservative government officials flouted coronavirus rules they imposed on everyone else. A video aired by broadcaster ITV showed then-press secretary Allegra Stratton appearing to joke about an illicit party at the prime minister’s Downing Street office. Johnson said Wednesday that he had ordered Britain’s top civil servant to investigate. Stratton resigned and apologized. The video’s release came as Johnson reintroduced restrictions including mandatory masks indoors to try to slow the spread of the new omicron variant.