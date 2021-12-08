US businesses advertised near-record 11 million open jobs

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted 11 million open jobs in October, nearly matching a record high reached in July and a sign that companies were confident enough in the economy to expand. A government report Wednesday also showed that the number of people quitting their jobs dropped slightly in October to 4.2 million, from 4.,4 million in September, though that is still the third-highest number of monthly resignations on records dating back to 2000.