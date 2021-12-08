WH has new slogan on infrastructure, but message the same

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Joe Biden is rebranding his bipartisan infrastructure package with the new slogan “Building a Better America.” The White House unveiled the slogan as Biden visited Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday to promote the new $1 trillion infrastructure law. The law’s spending will cover upgrades and repairs to roads, bridges, mass transit and water systems, and a shift to electrical vehicles. With Biden trying to rebound from sagging poll numbers, the new slogan is an effort to say that the president’s bipartisan deal will improve the country in ways well beyond repairing its aging roads and bridges.