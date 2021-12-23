Stocks rise on Wall Street, indexes head for weekly gains

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday, keeping the market on track for solid gains in this holiday-shortened week. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq rose 0.5%. Roughly 85% of stocks within the benchmark S&P 500 gained ground, led by technology companies and banks. The index is on track for a 2.3% gain this week. Bond yields rose. Safe-play sectors like real estate and utilities lagged behind. European markets were higher, and Asian markets closed higher overnight. U.S. markets will be closed Friday in observance of Christmas.