Stocks are mixed in subdued trading on the last day of 2021

By ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writer

Major stock indexes were mixed in thin trading Friday afternoon, as the market closed out what has turned out to be another banner year for Wall Street. Gains by industrial companies, household goods makers and banks were being kept in check by a slide in technology and communications stocks. The S&P 500, which hit its latest record high on Wednesday, is heading for a gain of more than 27% for the year, or 29% including dividends. That’s nearly as much as the index gained in 2019. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.51%. The bond market closed early.