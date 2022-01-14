Biden administration launches program to fix 15,000 bridges

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

The Transportation Department is launching a $27 billion program to repair and upgrade U.S. bridges. It’s happening as part of the infrastructure law approved in November and comes as President Joe Biden tries to showcase how his policies are delivering for the public. The program is expected to help repair roughly 15,000 highway bridges. Biden plans to speak Friday about progress made in implementing the $1 trillion infrastructure package in the two months since he signed it into law. It’s an opportunity for a president whose economic and voting rights agenda has been stymied in the Senate to show his administration is working to make lives better.