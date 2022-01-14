Cyberattack in Ukraine targets government websites

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a huge cyberattack has left a number of government websites temporarily unavailable. It wasn’t immediately clear who was behind Friday’s cyberattack. But it comes amid heightened tensions with Russia and after talks between Moscow and the West failed to yield any significant progress this week. Russia has previously denied involvement in cyberattacks against Ukraine. A Ukrainian official says the websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a number of other government agencies were temporarily down. Ukraine’s State Service of Communication and Information Protection says that no personal data was leaked.