In southern Dutch town, cafes open in lockdown protest

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Shops, bars and restaurants in a southern Dutch town have opened in a protest action that underscored growing anger at weeks of coronavirus lockdown measures. The move Friday comes a day before some of the restrictions are expected to be eased. People are eating and drinking at outdoor tables of restaurants in the main street of Valkenburg in open defiance of a lockdown in the Netherlands. Authorities in the tourist town that was devastated by flooding last year did not take action to enforce coronavirus restrictions. Prime Minister Mark Rutte is holding a press conference Friday evening and Dutch media citing unnamed government sources report that he is likely to announce a significant easing of the lockdown.