US, Russia show no sign of relenting ahead of Ukraine talks

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United States and Russia are showing no sign either will relent from entrenched positions on Ukraine that have raised fears of a Russian invasion and a new war in Europe. Speaking in Kyiv, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of planning to reinforce the more than 100,000 troops it has deployed along the Ukrainian border and suggested that number could double “on relatively short order.” Ukraine said it was prepared for the worst and would survive whatever difficulties come its way. Blinken’s visit to the Ukrainian capital came two days before he is to meet in Geneva with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. That follows a series of inconclusive talks last week that failed to ease rising tensions.