Ford, battery maker face job requirement for Tennessee plant

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A lease agreement says Ford Motor Co. and a South Korean company would have to create more than 5,000 full-time jobs at a planned electric pickup truck factory and battery manufacturing plant in Tennessee or pay back at least part of a $500 million state grant for the project. The Megasite Authority of West Tennessee’s board of directors signed off on the lease during a meeting to discuss the $5.6 billion project to build electric F-Series pickups and batteries at a 3,600-acre parcel of land in rural Haywood County.