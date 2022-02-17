Stocks are off to a weak start as Ukraine tensions persist

The Associated Press

Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street, chipping away at the weekly gains for major indexes. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% in the early going Thursday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down by the same amount. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%. Markets are still unsettled by tensions in Ukraine, and U.S. President Joe Biden said there was a high risk that Russia would invade the country. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.99%. European markets were modestly lower and Asian markets closed mostly higher overnight. Crude oil prices fell. Walmart rose after reporting strong results.