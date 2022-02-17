Ukraine tensions send US stocks and bond yields lower

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks and bond yields sank Thursday as markets remained anxious over the possiblity that Russia could invade Ukraine. The S&P 500 fell 2.1%, its biggest drop in two weeks. Technology stocks led the way lower, pulling the Nasdaq down 2.9%. Investors shifted money into low-risk U.S. government bonds, pushing yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.96%. Markets are unsettled by Russia’s buildup of troops near Ukraine, and U.S. President Joe Biden said there was a high risk that Russia would invade the country. European markets closed lower. Walmart rose after reporting strong results.