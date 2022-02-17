US stocks move broadly lower as Ukraine tensions persist

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday, chipping away at the weekly gains for major indexes. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% and the Nasdaq fell 1.6%. Technology stocks led the losses. Bond yields fell and weighed down banks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.97%. Markets are still unsettled by tensions in Ukraine, and U.S. President Joe Biden said there was a high risk that Russia would invade the country. Energy prices fell and European markets were lower. Walmart rose after reporting strong results.