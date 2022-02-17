Wall Street points to lower open, global shares mixed

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets were poised to open with declines on Thursday as investors try to interpret Federal Reserve notes while keeping an eye on corporate earnings and the Russia-Ukraine standoff. On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 0.4% and the same for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.3%. In U.S. off-hours trading, DoorDash climbed 25% to $118.88 per share after the food delivery service reported strong user growth that boosted fourth-quarter revenue by 34% to $1.3 billion. Toy and game maker Hasbro jumped by nearly 5% in premarket.