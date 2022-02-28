Asian shares climb amid Russia-Ukraine talks, oil worries

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have mostly gained as investors eye talks between Ukraine and Russia aimed at trying to end the war. The two sides only agreed to keep talking. Benchmarks were higher in afternoon trading in Tokyo, Sydney and Shanghai. Hong Kong fell and markets were closed in South Korea for a holiday. U.S. futures edged lower and oil prices rose. Surging oil prices and increasing financial pressure from the U.S. and allies on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine are adding to uncertainty about the global economic outlook. Russia is one of the world’s largest energy producers. Shares were mixed on Wall Street.