Biden joins allies, bans Russian planes from US airspace

By DAVID KOENIG. ZEKE MILLER and CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

Associated Press

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday night in his State of the Union address that the U.S. is banning Russian flights from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. The move follows similar action by Canada and the European Union this week. Biden also issued an ominous warning that without consequences, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression wouldn’t be contained to Ukraine. The ban would come on top of a wide range of sanctions the U.S., Europe and other nations have imposed on Russia that have caused the value of its currency, the ruble, to plunge, and are expected to hammer its economy.