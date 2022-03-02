COVID cases, deaths continue to fall globally, WHO reports

GENEVA (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases reported globally dropped by 16% last week, marking a month-long decline in COVID-19 infections, according to figures from the World Health Organization. The U.N. health agency also said in its weekly report on the pandemic issued late Tuesday that deaths fell by 10% in the previous week, continuing a drop in fatalities first seen last week. WHO said there were more than 10 million new cases and about 60,000 deaths globally. Numerous countries across Europe including Britain, Sweden and Denmark, have released nearly all their COVID-19 restrictions as cases have fallen dramatically while immunization campaigns have progressed.