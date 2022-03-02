Illinois’ ex-House speaker charged in $3M bribery schemes

By MICHAEL TARM and JOHN O’CONNOR

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, for decades one of the nation’s most powerful state legislators, has been charged with nearly $3 million racketeering and bribery scheme. An indictment unsealed Wednesday accuses the 79-year-old Chicago Democrat of leading a criminal enterprise whose purpose was to enhance the political power and financial well-being of Madigan and his allies. Madigan becomes the most prominent politician swept up in a series of federal raids and indictments targeting Illinois Democrats. Until earlier this year, Madigan was the longest-serving state House speaker in modern American history. He was nicknamed the “Velvet Hammer” for his insistence on strict party discipline.