Stocks mixed, oil tops $110 a barrel as Ukraine war rages

NEW YORK (AP) — Oil prices surged above $110 per barrel Wednesday as Russian forces stepped up attacks on Ukrainian cities. Global stock markets were mixed as investors waited to hear the latest from the head of the Federal Reserve on interest rates. Markets in Shanghai and Tokyo declined as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion fed fears of global economic turmoil. Stocks turned higher in Frankfurt, Paris and London. On Wall Street, the futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq each rose about 0.5%. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose to 1.76%.