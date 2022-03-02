Tokyo court gives ex-Nissan exec Kelly suspended sentence

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — A Tokyo court has given Greg Kelly, a former American executive at Nissan Motor charged with underreporting his boss Carlos Ghosn’s pay, a 6-month suspended sentence. The verdict will allow him to return to the U.S. Kelly was arrested in November 2018 at the same time as Ghosn, former Nissan chairman and head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance. Both have insisted they are innocent, arguing that the money at the center of the charges was never paid or decided. The judge found Kelly not guilty of some counts but guilty of charges for one year only. His sentence was suspended for three years. Ghosn fled to Lebanon while out on bail.