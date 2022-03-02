Wall Street roars back to rally mode, even as oil rises anew

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street took another sharp swing Wednesday, this time back to rally mode, as stocks and Treasury yields rose even as oil prices continued to climb. The S&P 500 was up 1.7% in midday trading after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he supports a more modest rise in interest rates this month than some investors had been fearing. Other areas of the market were also showing less fear from the prior day, with Treasury yields recovering some of their sharp losses and gold receding. Oil prices briefly shot above $112 per barrel for the first time since 2014 before moderating.