Ex-Nissan US exec Kelly gets suspended sentence, to go home

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — A Tokyo court has given a former American executive at Nissan charged with underreporting his boss Carlos Ghosn’s pay a 6-month suspended sentence. The verdict allows Greg Kelly to return to the U.S. Kelly’s defense said they planned to appeal, stressing Kelly is completely innocent. Kelly was arrested in November 2018 at the same time as Ghosn, a former Nissan chairman. Kelly says he did not know about the calculations over Ghosn’s unpaid compensation. The judges found Kelly guilty of the charges for one of the eight contested years. Ghosn fled to Lebanon while out on bail. In an online group interview, he called the ruling a “face-saving” verdict.