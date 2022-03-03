Global stocks mixed after Fed chair backs smaller rate hike

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mixed and oil prices climbed after the head of the Federal Reserve said he supports a smaller rise in interest rates than some expected. London and Tokyo advanced while Paris and Frankfurt slipped as Russian forces whose attack on Ukraine has roiled financial markets bombarded the country’s second-largest city and besieged two ports. Shanghai lost less than 0.1%. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he supports a traditional increase of 0.25 percentage points instead of the bigger rise recommended by some policymakers. Powell said the impact on the U.S. economy of Russia’s attack is “highly uncertain.”