Stocks fall, oil prices ebb amid Russia’s war in Ukraine

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks fell Thursday and oil prices eased back as markets remain concerned about the broader impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% and Nasdaq fell 1.2%. Technology companies had broad losses. Sectors considered less risky, such as utilities, held up better. The major indexes rallied a day earlier after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he favored a modest interest rate increase at the Fed’s policy meeting in two weeks. Bond yields edged lower. Trading on the Moscow exchange remained closed and major credit agencies cut Russia’s credit rating.