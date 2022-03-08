McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coke, GE pull out of Russia over war

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

DETROIT (AP) — McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola and General Electric all announced Tuesday they were suspending their business in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. McDonald’s is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia, but will continue paying its 62,000 employees there. Starbucks is also temporarily closing 130 franchised stores but its franchisee will continue paying 2,000 Russian workers. Coca-Cola said it is suspending its business; its bottling partner has 10 plants in Russia. And GE said it was suspending its business except for essential medical equipment and electrical service.