European stocks surge, Asia down after Wall St retreat

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — European stocks and Wall Street futures are sharply higher as investors watch diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Asian markets sank after Chinese inflation rose. Oil prices fell back early Wednesday after gaining moderately following President Joe Biden’s decision to ban oil imports from Russia. Shares have seesawed amid enduring unease about the war’s global impact. Futures for Wall Street’s S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average were up more than 1%. The Chinese government reported consumer prices rose 0.6% in February from the previous month and producer prices gained 0.5%.