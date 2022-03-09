Stocks jump, oil dips in Wall Street’s latest dizzying swing

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising, and oil prices are easing Wednesday in the latest dizzying swings to hit Wall Street. The S&P 500 was 2% higher, following a four-day losing streak that pulled it 13% below its record set early this year. European stocks rallied even more. Such big swings have been jerking markets around in recent weeks as investors grope to guess how much economic damage Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will do. The swings have struck not only day-to-day but also hour-to-hour, with some days seeing several big reversals. The chaotic movements are likely only to continue with uncertainty so high.