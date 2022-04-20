Gov. Whitmer wants federal aid to keep nuclear plant open

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

Michigan’s Democratic governor wants a nuclear power plant on Lake Michigan to stay open and she’s asking the federal government to pay for it. But the owner of the Palisades Power Plant says it’s too late and that the plant will shut down in May as scheduled. The Biden administration launched a $6 billion effort to rescue nuclear power plants at risk of closing on Tuesday, citing the need to continue nuclear energy as a carbon-free source of power that helps to combat climate change. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wrote to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm Wednesday to urge the department to keep the plant open.