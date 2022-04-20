Skip to Content
Macron: Le Pen headscarf proposal would cause ‘civil war’

By JOHN LEICESTER and SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that challenger Marine Le Pen’s proposed measure to ban Muslim headscarves in French public spaces would create “civil war” if implemented. In a televised debate Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s presidential election, the far-right presidential candidate said she is fighting radical Islam not Muslims: “I am not carrying out a war against their religion,” she said. “What you’re saying is very serious,” Macron said. “You’re going to create civil war if you do it.”

