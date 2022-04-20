US stocks edge higher; Netflix plunges on subscriber losses

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged mostly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday but were held back by streaming entertainment giant Netflix, which lost lost more than a third of its value after reporting its first subscriber loss in more than a decade and predicting more grim times ahead. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the Nasdaq fell 0.8%. IBM added 7.6% after reporting results that beat analysts’ estimates. Health care companies, banks and a mix of household product makers made solid gains. Bond yields fell and crude oil prices slipped.