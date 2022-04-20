Yellen, Ukraine official walk out of Russia’s G-20 remarks

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko walked out of a Group of 20 meeting Wednesday as Russia’s representative started talking. Several finance ministers and central bank governors also left the room, according an official familiar with the meetings who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the event wasn’t public. Some ministers and central bank governors who attended virtually turned their cameras off when Russia spoke. The move comes during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings. The brutal effects of Russia’s war against Ukraine have taken center stage, and Treasury officials said earlier this week that Yellen would try to avoid contact with Russian officials.