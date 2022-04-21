Poland: More blasts at mine where rescuers seek 7 missing

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Mining officials in Poland say new methane explosions in a coal minue have injured 10 rescuers in teams preparing to search for seven people missing since two blasts killed five a day earlier. The state Supreme Mining Authority says there were no fatalities from Thursday’s night explosions at the Pniowek mine in southern Poland. Ten persons were hurt, three of them seriously. Earlier Thursday, the company that operates the mine said rescue crews were pumping air underground to trying to lower methane levels and reduce the risk of further blasts in the search area. The company says 25 people who were injured in two explosions Wednesday remain hospitalized, nine of them in very serious condition. Preparations for the search to resume were suspended after Thursday’s blasts.