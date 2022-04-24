2 suspects sought as 100 die in Nigeria oil refinery blast

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian oil official says as many as 100 people may have died in an explosion at an illegal oil refinery in southeastern Nigeria. Two people suspected of involvement in the blast at the illegally run facility were being sought by police. Goodluck Opiah, the Imo state commissioner for petroleum resources, gave the death toll and said many victims died of severe burns. Although Nigeria is Africa’s largest producer of crude oil, its capacity has been limited by the chronic challenge of illegal refineries. President Muhammadu Buhari called the explosion on Friday night a “catastrophe and a national disaster.” He later said he has directed security forces to clamp down on such illegal operations.