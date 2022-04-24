Exit polls show opposition winning Slovenian election

By ALI ZERDIN

Associated Press

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Exit polls in Slovenia’s parliamentary election on Sunday suggest that an opposition liberal party has won by a landslide, dealing a major defeat to populist Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who was accused of pushing the small European Union country to the right. The polls conducted by the Mediana polling agency and published by public broadcaster TV Slovenia and commercial Pop TV, showed that the opposition Freedom Movement won 35.8% support compared with the ruling conservative Slovenian Democratic Party with 22.5%, If confirmed in an official tally, the result means that the Freedom Movement stands likely to form the next government in a coalition with smaller center-left groups.