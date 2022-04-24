Opposition wins Slovenia vote, defeating right-wing populist

By ALI ZERDIN

Associated Press

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Early official results of Sunday’s parliamentary election in Slovenia show that an opposition liberal party convincingly won, in a major defeat for populist Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who was accused of pushing the small European Union country to the right while in office. After counting over 90% of ballots, the state election authorities said that the Freedom Movement won nearly 34% of the votes compared with the ruling conservative Slovenian Democratic Party with around 24%, The results mean that the Freedom Movement, a newcomer in the election, appears set to form the next government in a coalition with smaller leftist groups.