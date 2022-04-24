Polling agencies project reelection for French leader Macron

By JOHN LEICESTER

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French polling agencies are projecting that centrist President Emmanuel Macron will win France’s presidential runoff Sunday, beating far-right rival Marine Le Pen. The French presidential race overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and a surge in French support for extremist ideas. If the projections are borne out by official results, Macron would be the first French president in 20 years to win a second term. Five years ago, Macron won a sweeping victory. The margin is expected to be much smaller this time: Polling agencies projected that Macron will win at least 57% of the vote, with Le Pen getting over 41.5%. Macron still faces a divided nation and a battle to keep his parliamentary majority in France’s legislative election in June.